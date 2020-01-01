La Liga to return on June 8 after Spanish goverment gives green light for football to restart

will resume on June 8 after the Spanish government gave the green light for football to return.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus, but will be back next month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "With the endorsement of the Higher Sports Council, the green light has been given for the professional soccer league to be played again, from June 8."

