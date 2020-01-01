La Liga title in sight as Real Madrid tackle Barcelona in El Clasico

Santiago Bernabeu will be the cynosure of all eyes as host in Sunday’s titanic showdown.

Blaugrana come into this fixture as league leaders having garnered 55 points from 25 games - two more than their eternal rivals with two points. However, victory for either side could play a huge role to determine where the pendulum of the LaLiga title would swing at the end of the season.

The 2019-20 season has opened another new era for Real Madrid after a major squad overhaul in which they have welcomed high-profile signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

More teams

Following the disappointment of last season, when they finished trophyless, the Blancos are sure to embark on another bid for silverware under Zinedine Zidane.

Plenty Gbas Gbos when two elephants - Real Madrid and Barcelona enter one trouser. No miss El Clasico on Sunday 1st March at 9pm on GOtv Max.

Pay ya GOtv Max subscription for only N3,200 per month or you can get a Free upgrade to Max when you pay on top GOtv Jolli. #ElClasico #Ad pic.twitter.com/P3zp1nncoD — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) February 26, 2020

Zidane’s men are still licking their wounds following Wednesday’s disaster against , and anything short of a victory over Lionel Messi and co. would spell doom in their ambition to win a 34th Spanish top-flight diadem.



For Quique Setien’s side, they go into this fixture in a buoyed mood having stayed unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions, and they will be looking to Messi for inspiration. The Argentine whiz was in awe-inspiring form in Barca’s last outing where he found the net on four occasions as they hit for five at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

The Spanish champions who are without Luis Suarez owing to injury have invested in their squad heavily over the summer with the signing of two stars - Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, while Ansu Fati's promotion from the youth ranks has proven not to be a fluke.

There would be little to separate the two teams as they head into the next instalment of world football’s biggest club game, in front of a potential live TV audience of more than half a billion viewers in 182 countries.

The first El Clasico of a new decade is too tight to call, so all we can do is tune in and wait for the excitement to begin. Join all the buildup, live match and in-depth analysis on GOTV.