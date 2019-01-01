LA Galaxy 2019 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

With new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto in charge, the Galaxy will look to make up for a poor 2018 as Zlatan Ibrahimovic readies his MLS encore

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first season with the couldn't have started much better, but it couldn't have ended much worse.

The Galaxy's failure to reach the 2018 playoffs was a big letdown, and as soon as it happened, it was clear an offseason shakeup was on the cards. Enter Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who left his post at Boca Juniors to return to MLS and take over a Galaxy side that has the ingredients for a dramatic turnaround if Schelotto can sort out defensive issues and develop the impressive young talent on the squad.

It is difficult to accurately assess how the Galaxy will fair in 2019 because the team's makeover is still very much in progress. Ola Kamara's sudden move to means one less attacking weapon for the Galaxy, though he was never quite a comfortable fit playing alongside Ibrahimovic. There is also the team's need to address the fact it has four designated players on the roster, a dilemma that could force Giovani Dos Santos to leave.

Ibrahimovic will grab the headlines once again in 2019, but the team's youth movement will be an intriguing subplot to follow, especially the development of Mexican midfielders Efrain Alvarez and Uriel Antuna. Alvarez is just 16 years old, but is a special talent who could wind up taking on a major role this season, especially given the team's emphasis on wanting to produce more from its academy system.

The Galaxy are likely to add another few players, with central defense and forward still areas where reinforcements are needed, but as things stand, the Galaxy have the look of a team capable of not only returning to the playoffs, but making a run in the wide-open Western Conference.

How did the LA Galaxy perform in 2018?

2018 finish: 7th place in the Western Conference (13-12-9), missed the playoffs.

The Galaxy fell just one point short of making the playoffs, suffering a demoralizing 3-2 home loss on the final day of the regular season, in a match they were leading 2-0.

The Galaxy ultimately paid the price for an 0-4-3 slide in August and September that loosed their once-firm grip on a playoff spot. The Galaxy's defense was the real weak spot, allowing the fifth-most goals in MLS. The Galaxy also failed to make StubHub Center a fortress, managing a mediocre eight wins at home.

LA Galaxy's key offseason losses

English star Ashley Cole saw his three-year run with the Galaxy come to an end, though he has continued his career joining former teammate Frank Lampard at .

Cole's departure was expected, but Ola Kamara's sudden move to was not as easily anticipated. The Norwegian striker has secured a seven-figure move to Chinese side Shenzhen Football Club, ending an uncomfortable stint with the Galaxy that was complicated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival.

The Galaxy's defensive makeover saw them part ways with Michael Ciani and Emrah Klimenta, neither of which panned out as good signings. Veteran midfielder Baggio Husidic also saw his time in Los Angeles come to an end.

LA Galaxy's key offseason additions

Guiillermo Barros Schelotto was the most significant addition of the winter, arriving from Boca Juniors after helping lead the Argentinian powerhouse to the Copa Libertadores final. The former MLS Cup winner and MLS MVP will be called on to sharpen up the attacking structure, but more importantly, address the defensive shortcomings.

Leading the charge to improve the defense is Diego Polenta. The Uruguayan central defender joins from Nacional with experience and a good pedigree, but his arrival shouldn't stop the Galaxy from shopping for another central defender to partner with him.

Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna is a reclamation project who joins the Galaxy without a ton of fanfare, but who could be a surprise breakout player. The one-time signing could thrive in Schelotto's system, and stands a good chance of taking on a bigger role, especially if the Galaxy part ways with Giovani Dos Santos.

Veteran goalkeeper Matt Lampson gives the Galaxy some depth behind David Bingham.

Full LA Galaxy roster entering 2019 season

Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Matt Lampson, Justin Vom Steeg

Defenders: Hugo Arellano, Rolf Feltscher, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres

Midfielders: Romain Alessandrini, Efrain Alvarez, Uriel Antuna, Emmanuel Boateng, Servando Carrasco, Emil Cuello, Jonathan dos Santos, Juninho, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget, Joao Pedro

Forwards: Giovani dos Santos, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bradford Jamieson IV, Chris Pontius

LA Galaxy's projected starting lineup

The Galaxy attack could be one of the best in MLS if Giovani Dos Santos and Sebastian Lletget can stay healthy. Ema Boateng provides some depth on the wings, as will young Mexican winger Uriel Antuna.

What will be interesting to see is how the Galaxy handle playmaker duties if and when Giovani Dos Santos leaves. If the Mexican star winds up being the player sacrificed to cut down to three designated players, then Antuna could slide into the starting lineup. Teenage midfielder Efrain Alvarez is another player who could enjoy a breakout in 2019 if Giovani departs.

Juninho is back with the Galaxy after stints with Club Tijuana and the . The Brazilian midfielder was part of three MLS Cup titles with the Galaxy during his six seasons and should anchor the Galaxy's midfield, allowing Jonathan Dos Santos to play in a more advanced midfield role.

The defense should be improved with Diego Polenta in central defense, but Jorgen Skjelvik will be one to watch as he looks to make a full-time move to left back.

LA Galaxy's national TV coverage