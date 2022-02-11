Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid: When will PSG star reveal decision on his future?

Kylian Mbappe remains a subject of intense speculation heading towards the summer, with the Paris Saint-Germain star seeing a move to Real Madrid mooted as he runs his contract down towards free agency.

Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG have expressed a desire to thrash out fresh terms on a regular basis, but no deal has been done and the World Cup winner continues to edge towards the exits.

No definitive call has been made on Mbappe’s future, but when could that come and where will he be playing his football in 2022-23? GOAL takes a look...

When will Kylian Mbappe make a decision on his future?

The 23-year-old was the subject of a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, with GOAL learning that a big-money bid was put on the table.

Mbappe admitted in October that he requested a transfer when interest in his services was stepped up, telling RMC Sport: “I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement.”

PSG refused to bow to those demands and have seen a talismanic presence hit 20 goals through 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Mbappe has helped to keep Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the hunt for domestic and continental honours, with a Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid fast approaching.

No decision on his future will be made until that two-legged tie has been taken in, with the second leg of an eagerly-anticipated tie set to be staged at Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

Mbappe has told Amazon Prime Video: “Have I made a decision over my future? No.

“Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing.

“I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens.”

What have PSG said on Kylian Mbappe’s future?

Mbappe had hinted at one stage that he could be talked into agreeing fresh terms in Paris, with prominent members of the club’s board clinging to that hope.

Sporting director Leonardo told Canal Plus in September: “I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian.

“Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else.”

The Brazilian went on to tell Gazzetta dello Sport after growing tired of Real Madrid’s efforts to put an agreement in place: “At Madrid they are denying it, but I think that Real Madrid have been trying to sign Mbappe [as a free agent] for a while.

“They have been talking publicly about Mbappe for two years. That should be punished. I see it as disrespectful towards Mbappe. He is not just another player, he is one of the best players in the world.”

Pochettino has also expressed a desire to see Mbappe commit to a new contract at PSG, with the Argentine coach reiterating that no decision on his future will be made until after a European clash with Real has been taken in.

He told El Larguero: “I don't think such an important decision will depend on a match or a tie. He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis and always knowing what he wants for his career and his future.

“I see him calm, focused on doing the best possible for PSG, as he has said. You have to respect him and he will make a decision after the tie is over.

“Hopefully he spends his entire career at PSG, which would be a very good sign for us and the club. For me he is a player who is in the top five of the world without any doubt.”

When does Kylian Mbappe’s contract end?

Mbappe’s contract at PSG is due to expire at the end of June, at which point he will be able to walk away for nothing.

A door remains open for an extension to be agreed, but the clock is ticking for the Ligue 1 leaders.

Mbappe has been free to speak with clubs from outside France since January, with pre-contract discussions allowed to be held after entering the final six months of any given deal.

Real are ready to open talks whenever the France international makes himself available, but they are having to be patient for now and looking to keep their focus locked on dashing the Champions League dreams of another potential ‘Galactico’ addition in the Spanish capital.

