Kwem: Nigerian forward causes Chippa United to be suspended by Fifa

Fifa have slapped a transfer ban on Premier Soccer League side Chippa United for failing to pay the sign-on fee for Nigerian forward Augustine Kwem.

Kwem, 24, took the Chilli Boys to the world-governing body over failure to settle his R200, 000 signing-on fee.

In a letter addressed to the club by Fifa’s disciplinary coordinator, Pablo Primo, it was confirmed that the decision has been taken following the club’s failure to pay the amount as ordered.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informs us that the respondent, the club, Chippa United FC, has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of Fifa," the letter read, as per KickOff.

"In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today [May 4].

"Moreover, and in accordance with the aforementioned decision, the respondent’s member association is requested to immediately implement on the respondent the club, Chippa United FC, a ban from registering new players at the national level."

According to Kwem’s agent, Johhny Ogbah, they had to report the club to Fifa after they failed to pay the money as they promised.

"Simon [Siviwe Mpengesi, the club’s owner] agreed to pay in three installments but has only made two. The due date for the third installment passed a long time ago," Ogbah told the SAFM Radio show, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"[However], the player loves the club and had a good relationship with management and waited, but the money didn’t come. In fact, the first and second payments also came late. So, the player now instructed me to approach Fifa.

"I spoke to Simon again before going back to Fifa and he promised to pay the money on a certain date, but no money has come. So we thought if we go to Fifa they will pay."

Ogbah clarified that it is not Kwem’s or his wish to see the Gqeberha-based club suffer such a punishment.

"We see this all the time in football, but the player doesn’t want the club to suffer, and neither do I, so they just need to pay," he concluded. "If they make the payment now, then we will inform Fifa and the ban will be lifted immediately."

Kwem spent two years at Chippa, and is now on the books of TS Galaxy.