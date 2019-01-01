Kwara United return to NPFL while Delta Force are relegated

With just five games into the new season, the Delta Ambassadors have sold their Nigerian top-flight rights to the Harmony Boys

Kwara United Football Club are back in the Professional Football League ( ) after acquiring Delta Force’s slot.

After an all-encompassing discussion between the two teams in Asaba, the Harmony Boys sealed their elite division status after just a game in the Nigeria National League.

@KwaraUnitedFC back in @npflsoccer

After just a match in the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL), @KwaraUnitedFC are back in the elite league, with the acquisition of the slot of Delta Force Football Club in the top flight. — Kwara United F.C. (@KwaraUnitedFC) November 27, 2019

At the start of the season, Delta Force acquired Kada City’s slot but have struggled to fulfil their financial obligations.

Goal gathered that players and coaches of the team are still owed salaries of over four months.

The club's Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye confirmed this to journalists in Ilorin this evening. He commended the

State Government under the leadership of @RealAARahman for the support and encouragement, calling on the stakeholders to adjust to the latest system and challenge. pic.twitter.com/7i5OLmKyDp — Kwara United F.C. (@KwaraUnitedFC) November 27, 2019

Addressing the media on this development, Kwara United’s chairman Olakumbi Titiloye claimed his management will blend with the league and its challenges.

“I am sure it’s a development all the club’s stakeholders will also want to support,” said Titiloye

“We are conscious of the challenges that will come with this massive decision, but we know it’s a situation that is redeemable, as the NPFL is just starting."

Before their demotion, Delta Force were ranked 17th in the country’s top-flight with four points after five outings.

Kwara United will now obtain the team’s league points and continue from Week Six after formal registration.