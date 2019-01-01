NPFL

Kwara United return to NPFL while Delta Force are relegated

With just five games into the new season, the Delta Ambassadors have sold their Nigerian top-flight rights to the Harmony Boys
Kwara United Football Club are back in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after acquiring Delta Force’s slot.

After an all-encompassing discussion between the two teams in Asaba, the Harmony Boys sealed their elite division status after just a game in the Nigeria National League.

At the start of the season, Delta Force acquired Kada City’s slot but have struggled to fulfil their financial obligations.

Goal gathered that players and coaches of the team are still owed salaries of over four months.

Addressing the media on this development, Kwara United’s chairman Olakumbi Titiloye claimed his management will blend with the league and its challenges.

“I am sure it’s a development all the club’s stakeholders will also want to support,” said Titiloye

 “We are conscious of the challenges that will come with this massive decision, but we know it’s a situation that is redeemable, as the NPFL is just starting."

Before their demotion, Delta Force were ranked 17th in the country’s top-flight with four points after five outings.

Kwara United will now obtain the team’s league points and continue from Week Six after formal registration.

 

