Kwara United protest unpaid salaries ahead of crucial clash against Remo Stars

The unhappy players and officials are claiming that they are owed four months salaries and other outstanding payments

On Monday Kwara United players and officials of the club staged a protest in Ilorin ahead of their crucial Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 21 fixture against Remo Stars.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Harmony Boys, the players are protesting over their unpaid salaries of four months, as well as outstanding sign-on fees.

“Ongoing peaceful protest by @KwaraUnitedFC Players, Officials and Staff for NON-PAYMENTS OF FOUR (4) MONTHS SALARIES AND OUTSTANDING SIGN-ON FEES.” The statement read.

Some of the protesting players were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such as: ‘Total sign-on fees N268m, Total outstanding salaries N120m, Pay us our money’ and ‘Maigaida/Banu Stop Playing God With Public Funds’.

Kwara United are second from bottom in the NPFL Group A with 21 points from 20 games.

The club has been struggling with many challenges this season and will need a miracle to escape relegation.

To stand any realistic chance of staying afloat in the elite division, the Harmony Boys would have to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way.