Kwadwo Asamoah to be rested for Inter Milan's trip to Torino

The Ghanaian wing-back will take no part in the Nerazzurri's clash in the Piedmont capital this weekend

Kwadwo Asamoah will not be in action on Saturday evening when Milan take on at Stadio Olimpico.

The 30-year old has been nursing a knee problem since the start of November, missing four matches in the process.

He has been working his way back to fitness, and Corriere dello Sport reported that Inter coach Antonio Conte will not involve Asamoah, Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini.

The Italian manager is not willing to take any risks on their fitness with a crucial tie away to Slavia Prague in the coming up next.

The former boss will, therefore, deploy Cristiano Biraghi at left wing-back once again.

Inter are one point behind on the Serie A table with 31 points from 12 games.