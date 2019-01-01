Kwadwo Asamaoh’s Inter Milan record sixth straight Serie A win

The Nerazzurri maintained their perfect start to the season with victory in Genoa on Saturday

Kwadwo Asamoah made his return to Milan's starting XI as they made it six wins out of six in games with a 3-1 away win to at Luigi Ferraris.

The defender was an unused substitute in the midweek 1-0 win against and the Nerazzurri started with a bang. Stefano Sensi and Alexis Sanchez scored within the space of two minutes.

Though the loanee would receive his marching orders for two bookable offences. Jakub Jankto gave the hosts hope with his 55th-minute strike. Then Inter settled matters five minutes later through Roberto Gagliardini.

🔚 | THAT'S IT



6⃣ out of 6⃣ for the Nerazzurri 🖤💙



An accomplished display as Antonio #Conte's men run out deserved winners! 👊#SampdoriaInter 1⃣➖3⃣ pic.twitter.com/mCnKhDN11V — Inter (@Inter_en) September 28, 2019

Asamoah, who is Antonio Conte’s established left wing-back, had a fantastic outing, making 40 passes – the third-highest of Inter players to feature on the pitch, with an accuracy of 82.5%, also making three clearances and three interceptions.

Inter remain top of the standings with a maximum of 18 points, scoring 13 goals and conceding only twice. Reigning champions, , are however just two points behind them.

The 18-time Italian champions will next challenge at Camp Nou in Group F of the on Wednesday. They drew 1-1 at home to Slavia Prague in their group opener.