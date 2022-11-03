Kudus selects his preferred position at Ajax, opening the way for Brobbey partnership

Mohammed Kudus has revealed he prefers to play in the No. 10 position instead of being deployed as a striker at Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus has explained where he feels most comfortable

The Ghanaian has been used as a centre-forward at Ajax

22-year-old prefers to be deployed behind the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Kudus has largely been used as an attacking midfielder, who operated just behind the striker, since joining Ajax in 2020 but has found himself playing as a centre forward under coach Alfred Schreuder this season.

The Ghanaian has done well in the position, scoring nine goals already in 2022-23, but while he has no problem doing it for the team, he does not feel comfortable in the role.

WHAT DID KUDUS SAY? “I still feel that I can do my best in the number 10 position. I play as number nine for the team," Kudus told De Telegraaf as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

“I want to play every game, but Brian [Brobbey] got his chance and scored goals too. He's my friend and I'm happy for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has primarily been known as an attacking midfielder who pulls the strings just behind the main striker for club and country but he has seen his role changed by Schreuder in this campaign.

While the Ghanaian and Brobbey can play together upfront or with the West African just behind the Netherlands U17 international, the coach has preferred to go with one of them in attack.

That has seen the two compete for a starting spot upfront with both grabbing their opportunities as Kudus has 10 goals and one assist in all competitions, his career-best, while Brobbey has scored eight.

WHAT’S MORE? Kudus feels his impressive run in front of goal is the reason his coach has persisted with him in the centre-forward position. “The coach has given me confidence as a striker and I score. That's what he expects from a striker. That's also the reason I haven't played as a shadow striker yet,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KUDUS? The 22-year-old will be hoping to start his second straight match when Ajax host arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, after playing 90 minutes in their 3-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, having started from the bench in the previous three games.