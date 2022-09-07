Kudus scores first Champions League goal for Ajax with beauty against Rangers

The Ghana international fired a spectacular finish to extend his side’s lead in the first half against the Gers

Mohammed Kudus scored his first Champions League goal for Ajax in Wednesday’s 4-0 decimation of Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

With the Sons of Gods leading by two goals against the Scottish Premiership side, the Ghana international added a third in the goal-laden first half.

Kudus held off James Tavernier before sprinting past the defender and surged into the box before unleashing an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Jon Mclaughlin.

The strike is his first ever in the competition history, which came in his fourth game for the Dutch Eredivisie outfit.

A minute earlier, the 22-year-old had teed up Steven Berghuis for the hosts’ second goal of the evening.

Despite their advantage, Alfred Schreuder’s men added the fourth with 10 minutes on the clock as Berghuis completed his brace against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey played from start to finish as Ajax began their 2022-23 campaign on a bright note.

On the other end, Zambia international was an unused substitute for Rangers with Nigeria’s Nnamdi Ofoborh not listed for the match due to heart-related issues.

Aside from his goal and assist, Kudus – who was subbed off for Brian Brobbey in the 89th minute - put up a brilliant display as revealed by statistics.

He contributed two shots, one key pass, 43 touches, 26 passes plus an impressive 100 percent passing accuracy.

In addition, he completed five dribbles and was dispossessed once by the visiting Scots

Defensively, Kudus made one interception while committing a foul just once which did not attract a caution from referee Tobias Stieler.

That win gives Ajax an early lead in Group A, with Liverpool and Napoli facing one another on Wednesday evening.

Having won their last six matches in all competitions, they square up against Heerenveen in a league match on Saturday.

Three days later, they lock horns with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

Rangers will be hoping to bounce back against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend. They would aim for their first victory in Europe against Victor Osimhen’s Napoli on September 13.