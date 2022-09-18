Kudus: Red-hot Ajax star fires Brazil warning with AZ Alkmaar goal

Mohammed Kudus continued his notable scoring form having found the net as Ajax bowed 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar in Sunday’s Dutch top-flight outing.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international had given the Sons of Gods a 12th-minute lead after guiding Kenneth Taylor’s pass beyond goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst at the AFAS Stadium. Despite the league champions looking to be in firm control, the hosts restored parity though Mees De Wit in the 40th minute before Alkmaar took the lead on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Jens Odgaard. Ajax came out stronger in the second half but could do little to avoid losing their first match of the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus was included in Ghana’s squad for next week’s international friendly against Brazil. That shows he remains relevant in the scheme of things in the Black Stars' star-studded team. His rich scoring form is a big boost for Otto Addo’s men who are hoping to defeat the South Americans as they continue preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS



Getty

Getty



DID YOU KNOW? Kudus has now scored six goals in his last five matches for Ajax in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS: Like plenty of his team-mates, the 22-year-old will have his eyes firmly set on the World Cup. He has been called up for the Ghana squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua over the next couple of weeks in the final games before the tournament in Qatar.