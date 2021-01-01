Kudus: Ghana starlet strikes again as Ajax run over VVV-Venlo

The Ghanaian was on the score sheet to help newly crowned champions to three points in the Dutch Eredivisie

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made it two successive goals in two matches as he found the back of the net for Ajax in their 3-1 win over VVV-Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie on Thursday.

The 20-year-old restored The Lancers’ two-goal cushion after Giorgios Giakoumakis reduced the visitors’ deficit, Devyne Rensch and Cote d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller having earlier netted to put Ajax two-nil up.

The victory means little for Erik ten Hag’s outfit who have already been crowned champions of the league, the confirmation coming two match days back.

Kudus, who found the back of the net in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Feyenoord, has now taken his goal tally to four for the season. He also has three assists to his name.

Against VVV, Brazil winger David Neres set up Rensch for the opener in the 10th minute. Three minutes after Ajax were reduced to 10 men by the sending off of Kenneth Taylor, Haller beat goalkeeper Thorsten Kirschbaum to double their lead.

Giakoumakis, however, pulled a goal back for the away side in the 76th minute, offering some glimmer of hope.

VVV’s dream of a comeback was crashed just a minute later when Kudus, after picking up the ball outside the box, fended off challenges from two opponents before hitting a shot into the bottom left corner to send his side 3-1 up. He was substituted two minutes later.

Back in the starting XI for the first time since the beginning of March, the attacker will hope to retain his place in the set-up for their final game of the season against Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Article continues below

He will end what is his first season with the club with two major honours, having also helped the outfit to win the Dutch Cup.

Kudus joined Ajax in a five-year deal in July last year after catching the attention of scouts with a series of fine performances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

On Wednesday, the Nima-born was named in Ghana’s 30-man squad for their upcoming international friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire. He has two goals and two assists in four appearances for the Black Stars so far.