Kudus bags brace as Ajax secure historic win over SC Heerenveen

Mohammed Kudus scored twice in the second half as the Sons of Gods demolished SC Heerenveen 5-0 in Amsterdam

WHAT HAPPENED? Davy Klaassen and Kenneth Taylor had given the Sons of Gods a two-goal lead at half time before the Ghana international beat goalkeeper Andries Noppert twice in the 48th and 59th minutes respectively. With 20 minutes left on the clock, Brian Brobbey added a fifth to send the Super Frisians home empty-handed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus’ effort against Kees van Wonderen’s men was the first time he has scored more than once for Ajax since joining the Johan Cruyff Arena from Nordsjaelland in 2020.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kudus started back-to-back games for the Dutch elite division giants for the first time in 482 days.

ALL EYES ON: After making a bright start in the 2022-23 campaign, the Black Stars now boast three goals in six matches. He is one goal short of equalling his best Eredivisie goalscoring mark for the club (four) achieved during the 2020-21 campaign.

DID YOU KNOW? For the second time this century, Ajax have won three consecutive games in all competitions with a 4+ goal margin.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? Ajax travel to Anfield for a date with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night. They would be hoping to extend their winning streak to seven in all competitions.