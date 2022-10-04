Kudus earns Ajax coach Schreuder's praise: Ghana star a 'completely different kind of striker'

Mohammed Kudus is seen as a different type of striker as opposed to Brian Brobbey, according to Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana star was being used sparingly at the club with Brian Brobbey being regarded as the first choice after his arrival from RB Leipzig.

However, the tables have turned in the ongoing campaign and the Ghana star is getting more playing time and has so far made a positive impact at the Dutch outfit.

His manager has suggested the attacker gives his team a different dimension on the pitch, further stating he knew the 22-year-old would become a good player and it was the reason why he stopped him from joining Everton.

WHAT SCHREUDER SAID: "In the preparation, I already saw a good striker in him, but I consciously did not want to reveal that too early," the 49-year-old said as quoted by Soccer News.

"That it comes out like this is great. He sees himself more and more in this role.

"During the period that Everton wanted him, I also told him: You are still going to be very important to us. That has come true and I have also indicated to him to think less in positions, but mainly in possibilities on the field having a completely different type in a striker with him than Brobbey. I see it as a great luxury."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has been one of the main reasons why Ajax have started the season well.

He has scored seven goals and provided an assist for his team in all competitions.

Ajax are currently second on the Eredivisie table with 19 points from eight matches, just one point shy of table toppers AZ Alkmaar.

In the Champions League, Kudus has scored two goals in as many matches as Ajax hope to advance from the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS: The youngster might start as Ajax host Napoli in a Group A Champions League outing on Tuesday night.

The Dutch outfit have three points from two games while their opponents have six.

Liverpool and Rangers are the other teams in the pool.