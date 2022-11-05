Kudus: A mystery why Ajax player doesn't start in midfield - Gullit praises Ghana star's energy

Ruud Gullit has questioned the decision by Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder not to play Mohammed Kudus as a midfielder for the Dutch champions.

Kudus has five Eredivisie goals from 11 matches

He has scored four Champions League goals

Schreuder uses Kudus as a forward at Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Ghana international has this season been deployed in the attacking role by coach Schreuder, a decision that has seen him end up in competition with Ghanaian prospect, Brian Brobbey.

This has caught the attention of 60-year-old Gullit, who feels the Black Star should play in his original midfield role.

WHAT DID GULLIT SAY? "Why do you carry around with Kudus and he doesn't play in midfield? It is a mystery to me why Kudus does not play in midfield," Gullit, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1987 and was named the World Soccer Player of the Year in 1987 and 1989, said during an interview with the Voetbal Zone.

"I think it's so strange that you're going to drag him around and he has to be in rush hour. That boy has so much energy, he does his job there too. It's a midfielder. That's how he came. In the beginning, he was great, really great.

"Then he got injured, but now he's back. Why doesn't he play in midfield?'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the new role, Kudus has been one of the key lights for Ajax in the current campaign. The Black Star has so far scored five goals in Eredivisie from 11 matches and is ranked joint sixth in the league's scorers chart, as well as being the team's third-top scorer.

In the Champions League, he has managed four goals from six matches and chipped in with two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUDUS? The Black Star will hope to be involved when the Sons of the Gods take on PSV Eindhoven in a top-flight fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday.