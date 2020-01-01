Kroos reading little into Real Madrid links to Mbappe and Sancho as ’80 per cent’ of rumours prove to be false

The Germany international midfielder has been around long enough, and seen enough names linked with his team, to take gossip with a pinch of salt

Toni Kroos is reading little into the speculation suggesting that Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz are transfer targets for , claiming “80 per cent” of rumours prove to be false.

The Blancos are expected to bolster their ranks again when the next window opens.

Zinedine Zidane will be given more money to spend, with the very best talent on the market always of interest to giants. Raids on Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have been mooted for a trio of exciting young performers with plenty of potential.

Kroos is aware of the gossip but, as a seasoned professional, is turning a deaf ear and will wait with the rest of the world to discover who Real are actually able to add to their star-studded squad.

The World Cup winner told DAZN and Goal: “I don't know what the club wants and what financial expenses are possible.

“The players mentioned are interesting for many clubs because they are young and of good quality, but I've heard so many names in my six years in Madrid that could come and go and 80 per cent of the time things have turned out differently.”

One player who will definitely be on the move in the coming weeks is Kroos’ fellow countryman Mario Gotze. The man who netted the winning goal for in the 2014 World Cup final is to be released by Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract.

Gozte, who is still just 28 years of age, has suffered a rather humbling fall from grace.

Kroos is reluctant to speculate on what the future could now hold for a player he knows well, saying: “I haven't seen him play at all lately. This is not only because he is used little, but because I watch so little . Therefore I cannot speculate on where he could fit right now.”

Rather than be drawn into debates regarding possible movement in the transfer market, Kroos is eager to keep his focus locked on the present in Madrid.

Zidane’s side are about to return to La Liga action sat two points adrift of Clasico rivals in the table, with major silverware still very much in the Blancos’ sights – as they are also waiting on the resumption of competition and the second leg of a last-16 showdown with .

“At Real Madrid there should always be at least one title if we want to speak about a successful season,” said Kroos, who has won a solitary Liga crown and three Champions Leagues during his time in . “Without a title, the season is not automatically bad, but last year was simply not a good one.”