'Kroenke ownership is as good as I've seen in football' - Arteta hails controversial Arsenal board

The Gunners boss believes that he has been handed all the resources he needs to help move the club forward

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Arsenal's owners, the Kroenke family, after the Gunners electric start to the season. Arteta's team currently sit on six points from two games, one of only two teams to still have a 100 per cent record in the Premier League.

Arsenal have spent £270 million ($319m) in the last two summers combined as they look to try and break back into the Premier League's top four, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

And though they narrowly missed out on Champions League football last campaign, Arteta will be hoping he and his team can go one step further this time out.

What has Arteta said about the Kroenkes?

Arteta is particularly impressed with the level of ambition being shown by the Kroenke's ownership, telling a press conference: "I think the commitment and desire of this ownership is without a question or doubt as good as I’ve seen in football.

“They’re on it, they want to take this club to a completely different level. They have the ambition, and it’s clear, there is so much evidence that they’re giving us all the support we need in order to do that.

Getty Images

“So it’s great to see as well that now there is a little bit of change in that talk and even our supporters and everybody around the world is talking very differently about what is happening here.”

Why are the Kroenkes so controversial with Arsenal fans?

Arsenal have failed to win the Premier League or any European silverware since the Kroenke's first bought shares in the club in 2007, leading fans to question their ownership and plans for the club, particularly since they became majority owners in 2018.

The biggest controversy the ownership has faced is their involvement in the European Super League in 2021. The club, who finished eighth in the season the plans were revealed, were part of a group of top European clubs who announced a breakaway league.

Fans protested the decision, and eventually all-but three of the clubs denounced their ambitions and the idea collapsed.

It, however, left a stain on the relationship many of the owners have with their clubs, and Arsenal were no exception.