Kovac defends RB Leipzig's structure ahead of pivotal Bundesliga meeting

The Saxony based club should be respected in Germany, according to the Bayern Munich boss, whose side could win the title on Saturday

coach Niko Kovac does not believe get the respect they deserve.

leaders Bayern face Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, with a win enough to end the challenge of Borussia Dortmund and seal a seventh straight title.

Ralf Rangnick's side will also be the Bavarian giants' opponents in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25, as Kovac hunts a domestic double in his first season at the Allianz Arena.

The former coach believes too much negativity is aimed at Leipzig, with the ownership of the club – who are third in the Bundesliga and have secured a return to next season's Champions League – still criticised in .

"There's a lot of structure behind it, there are a lot of clubs that have money, no matter where they get it," Kovac told a news conference.

"Everything else about the club is always seen as too negative. Why can't we even acknowledge something positive?

"We are not talking about any team, but a very good team with a very good coach."

The title is in Bayern's hands, but Kovac - who confirmed Manuel Neuer will not be fit to feature on Saturday - has warned his side against complacency, citing the semi-final comebacks by and .

The Bavarian giants hold a four-point lead over Dortmund in the German top flight, with two matches of the 2018-19 campaign remaining.

"Anything less than success is a failure, I know that these 10 months were very educational, very intense, and if it was a little quieter at times, it would not be so bad," Kovac continued.

"Believing we have won the championship is not a sure thing. The last two nights have shown that anything is possible in football.

"We've worked for a long time on how to approach these kinds of situations. We were nine points and plenty of goals behind. Now we can take the decisive step and win the title."