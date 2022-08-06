Koulibaly fans in awe of Chelsea star’s display against Everton: ‘A major upgrade on Rudiger and Christensen’

Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is an upgrade on Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, according to some fans.
The Senegal international was handed his Premier League debut against Everton – a game the Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park.
It took the former Napoli man just 45 minutes to win the hearts of enthusiasts as he put up a commanding display to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s men kept a clean slate against Frank Lampard’s men.
That saw fans storm social media to salute the 31-year-old for his impeccable display against the Liverpool-based outfit, with many claiming he is better the Barcelona’s Christensen and Real Madrid’s Rudiger.
Kalidou Koulibaly is really a whole BAG of experience... 💪💪💪— KNOXPETE (@KNOXTAINMENT) August 6, 2022
Kalidou Koulibaly is officially the best defender in the Premier league and I'm tweeting this with tears in my eyes 😭— Gregorithm.eth (@Orignl_gregg) August 6, 2022
Reading ability of Kalidou Koulibaly is top notch.— Ganiyu Olalekan Olokode (@olokodeganiyu) August 6, 2022
Perfect debut for kalidou koulibaly, couldn't ask for more tbh #PremierLeague #EveChe— Casto Henry 🤡 (@henry_casto) August 6, 2022
Kalidou Koulibaly👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/97xCPOHdfv— CaptainMoses (@Mosesoflife) August 6, 2022
See what Chelsea have been missing in Koulibaly. Glad Christen and Rudiger left Stamford Bridge.— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) August 6, 2022
One of the weirdest things I have seen this season is just how few Chelsea fans knew that Koulibaly is comfortably a better defender than Rudiger...— KaNΞ (@M2KaN3) August 6, 2022
I’m glad Chelsea signed Koulibaly,a perfect replacement for Rudiger!— DAMILOLA (@Adamilola9) August 6, 2022
Koulibaly is such a major upgrade on Rudiger & Christensen— Brandon Richards (@BrandonRich12) August 6, 2022
With this result, Chelsea have won their opening match of a Premier League season for the 20th time, with no side winning more such games in the competition.
Nevertheless, some enthusiasts are left unimpressed with the Blues’ performance which many described as boring.
nothing has changed! chelsea still remain a very very very boring side.— dotun olakanmi (@ThisIsDotun) August 6, 2022
Chelsea was poor today tbh. We need more ginger up front— TOYO (@toyodesigns) August 6, 2022
Tbh Chelsea will struggle this season. Look at this team, look at the performance. No striker, no creative midfielder, defense shaky. Going to be a long season.— Dims✨ (@Akindimeji_) August 6, 2022
Chelsea team lacks creativity. So obvious— Olabayo Elusakin (@IAm_Bayo) August 6, 2022
Chelsea picks up all 3 points in Opening Match but there’s a lot of work to be done o. Result in this case, yes. Performance is a big no. Everton played impressively well! Thiago Silva by the way 🫡👏🏾👏🏾 #EveChe— snowBoy 🦅❤️ (@TheSammySnow) August 6, 2022
Chelsea was lucky— Kehinde (@arsenal_ofpeace) August 6, 2022
A lot of work need to be done. Awful performance from Chelsea. They should get to real work !— Ojekunle Afeez Bayo (@multitudebayo) August 6, 2022
I slept off following Chelsea in the first half...... Maybe because I've been barely sleeping well these last couple of days— Tomi-sama 🥂💙 (@tomeeson) August 6, 2022
i’m not impressed with this chelsea’s match tbh— blonded. (@dejisamuel__) August 6, 2022
After playing for 75 minutes, Koulibaly was subbed off for Marc Cucurella.
He would be aiming for another impressive outing when the two-time Uefa Champions League winners welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on August 14.