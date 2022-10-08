Koulibaly, Chalobah and Ziyech: How the Africans fared without Aubameyang as Chelsea cage Wolves

Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech put up contrasting displays as Chelsea subdued Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly & Chalobah start

Ziyech made a cameo appearance

Aubameyang & Mendy unused substitutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions thanks to their impressive victory over the visitors on Saturday evening. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang benched, the West Londoners secured all points thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja. Impressively, Koulibaly and Chalobah marshalled the Blues’ backline efficiently to ensure that Graham Potter’s men kept a clean sheet against Steve Davis’ Wolves.

HOW DID KOULIBALY TURN UP? The former Napoli defender combined well with Chalobah, and Cesar Azpilicueta to provide cover for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Senegal international put up a fine shift as stats showed he accounted for five top tackles, one interception, and four clearances – little wonder Wolves failed to find the net. Even from his defensive duties, he mustered one shot – which went off target and supplied one key pass against the visiting side. Koulibaly won four aerials, made 89 touches, and 76 passes with a passing accuracy of 89.5 per cent.

WHAT WAS CHALOBAH’S CONTRIBUTION? Starting his second league game of the 2022-23 campaign, the Sierra Leone prospect not only played all 90 minutes, but he also put up a decent defensive showing. He accounted for two tackles, one interception, and three clearances with zero blocked shots. Just like Koulibaly, he did not commit any foul. On the attacking side of life, he contributed one shot on target, with 78 passes and an impressive 94.9 passing accuracy to his credit.

DID ZIYECH FARE BETTER? The Morocco international was introduced for Kai Havertz with four minutes left on the clock with victory already sealed. To show for five minutes of playing, he accounted for one touch, and just one pass.

WHAT ELSE? Nigeria prospect Carney Chukwuemeka made his Chelsea debut with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Aubameyang was not considered for action by manager Potter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea, as a result of this victory, climbed to fourth on the table, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are 18th after accruing six points from nine matches played so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League home games (W5 D3), winning three in a row at Stamford Bridge in the competition for the first time since September 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Koulibaly, Chalobah and Ziyech are expected to feature when Chelsea visit the San Siro in Tuesday’s Champions League outing.