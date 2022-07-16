The 31-year-old has made a switch to the Premier League and former boss hopes the Senegal international adapts to the new league

Ex-Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez believes new Blues signing Kalidou Koulibaly tends to lose concentration, occasionally, and his aerial ability is not "his biggest strength".

The Spanish tactician coached the Senegal captain in his debut 2014/15 season at Napoli. Eight years later, the centre-back has left Italy for the Premier League where he joined Thomas Tuchel's team.

The defender made 26 Champions League appearances for the Serie A side, making him an ideal fit for the Londoners who will be aiming for a deep run in the competition next season as well as replace the defenders who already left.

Benitez has, however, suggested some areas where he feels the Lion of Teranga should work on

"He [Koulibaly] must improve his concentration at times; he can be guilty of losing focus and can be overconfident," the 62-year-old coach said as quoted by The Athletic.

"Aerial ability wasn't his biggest strength but in Italy that mattered a bit less and he was okay."

Tuchel is known for his passing game with high pressing, and Benitez is optimistic the £34m signing will fit into his new team.

"This season will be the Premier League for him and he could be fine for the way that Tuchel wants to play. He has similarities to Antonio Rudiger — he is very good at running with the ball, he’s good with both feet.

"Is he a little bit too nice? We will see what happens at Chelsea. As I said, in Italy he was fine because he was so quick, but I doubt he will be so dominant over here.

"It will be interesting to see how he develops in the Premier League but he was always very keen to learn. He spent time with me and my staff after training sessions to work on his heading and improving his technique."

Chelsea will start their Premier League campaign with a tricky fixture away to Everton on August 6.