Konyaspor’s Hassan and Kayserispor’s Thiam fire Afcon warning with goals in Turkey

Mame Baba Thiam got a goal and an assist as Kayserispor demolished Sivasspor 3-0 in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.





The Senegal international – who is expected to feature in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations – put up an impressive showing to help his team secure all three points at home.

Unbeaten in their last two league matches, the Anatolian Star welcomed the Braves to the Kadir Has Stadium with the ambition of extending their fine form.

They got off to a flying start as they took the lead after nine minutes through Mario Gavranovic who beat goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural.

While the visitors were trying to come back in the game, the hosts doubled their advantage through Gavranovic after he was set up by Thiam.

In the goal-laden first half, Kayserispor made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute. This time, it was the African star who converted a pass from Gavranovic.

With no goals in the remaining minutes of the game, the Braves returned home with heads bowed low as they would rue the numerous scoring chances they wasted.

After impressing for 88 minutes, Thiam was subbed off for Emre Demir in the 88th minute, while Ghana’s Joseph Attamah was in action from start to finish.

For Sivasspor, Mali forward Mustapha Yatabare was handed a starter’s role but was subbed off for Nigeria’s Leke James in the 46th minute.

Former Nigeria U23 captain Azubuike Okechukwu was introduced for Kerem Kesgin at halftime, while his compatriot Olanrewaju Kayode came off for Ozkan Yigiter with nine minutes left on the clock.

Morocco international Faycal Fajr was on parade for 90 minutes while Cote d’Ivoire’s Max Gradel and Gabon’s Aaron Appindangoye played no role in the tough encounter.

Elswhere, Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ was Konyaspor's hero as they silenced Besiktas 1-0.

With scores still tied 0-0 and looking destined to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, the Egypt international came in for Sokol Cikalleshi in the 78th minute and scored the winner in the closing minutes of the game.

Having helped their respective teams to important league victories, Thiam and Hassan are expected to team up with their respective African sides for January’s Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.