Kondogbia scores and gets sent off as Atletico Madrid draw Villarreal

Geoffrey Kondogbia scored Atletico Madrid's second goal in their 2-2 draw against Villarreal in Sunday's La Liga encounter.

The 28-year-old powered in a shot from outside the penalty area in the 67th minute to rescue a point for the visitors at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Kondogbia’s effort was his first goal for Atletico Madrid since his permanent signing from Valencia in November 2020 and his first La Liga goal in almost two years.

Unfortunately, he did not finish the game because he was given marching orders for a second yellow card in the stoppage-time.

Angel Correa's 10th-minute goal gave Atletico an early lead but it was cancelled out by Pau Torres in the 29th minute and Alberto Moreno turned the game around to give Villarreal a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute.

Article continues below

Shortly after putting the two teams on level terms, Kondogbia first received a yellow card in the 71st minute and he was shown another yellow card in the 92nd minute for a foul on Yeremi Pino which led to his expulsion.

The former Valencia and Sevilla midfielder will now miss Atletico Madrid's Super Cup semi-final clash against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the Spanish top-flight table with 33 points after 20 matches, four points above eight-placed Villarreal who are without Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze and Senegal’s Boulaye Dia representing their countries at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.