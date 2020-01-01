Kondogbia pens emotional farewell message to Valencia after joining Atletico Madrid

The Central African Republic international has wished his former club all the best after sealing his move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Geoffrey Kondogbia has sent an emotional farewell message to after joining rivals .

The 27-year-old completed a €10 million move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on a four-year deal on Tuesday as a direct replacement for international Thomas Partey, who joined .

The Red and Whites benefitted from the La Liga rule which allows clubs to sign a replacement for any player whose released clause was triggered within four weeks after the transfer window had closed.

More teams

Kondogbia spent three years with Valencia after joining the club on an initial loan deal from Milan in 2017 before sealing a permanent contract with the side in 2018.

The Central African Republic international made 104 appearances for the Bats across all competitions and won the 2018-19 title with the club.

Kondogbia has taken to the social media to appreciate Valencia fans and the board for their support during his time at Mestalla.

“Dear fans, with great gratitude I announce my departure from Valencia CF today after three wonderful years defending this shirt, it is time to face a new challenge,” Kondogbia posted on Instagram.

“Three years in which we have experienced so many wonderful things, in a country where it is so difficult to win trophies.

“I am proud to have been a part of such a success for this historic club that they deserve to be at the top.

“I want to thank the board for the confidence they showed in me when I signed. Thanks to all the people at the club for helping me to be a better player.

“But above all, I owe a lot to you, the fans. I can never thank you enough for what you have helped me to grow. I have rediscovered the beauty of football here in Valencia, largely thanks to you.

Article continues below

“This city lives its club to the fullest and deserves the best for the future. That is what I wish, and I hope that we will meet again very soon. “

Kondogbia could make his debut for his new club when they take on Cadiz in their next La Liga game on Saturday.

After sorting out his future, the defensive midfielder will now be expected to concentrate on helping the Central African Republic in their qualifiers.