'Koeman might stay at Barcelona beyond 2021-22' - Dutchman's job is safe for now, says agent

Rob Jansen insists that the Camp Nou coach's position is not under threat despite a turbulent first season at the helm

Ronald Koeman might end up staying at Camp Nou beyond the 2021-22 season, according to his agent Rob Jansen, who says the Barcelona coach's job is safe for now.

Koeman inherited the managerial reins at Barca following Quique Setien's sacking last summer, and quickly set about stamping his own mark on a confidence-stricken squad.

The Dutchman was able to deliver Copa del Rey glory in his first season at the helm, but the Blaugrana fell short in the Primera Liga title race and the Champions League, and it has been reported that the club have been considering another change in the dugout.

What's been said?

However, Jansen has moved to quash the speculation over Koeman's future after a constructive meeting with Barca president Joan Laporta on Monday.

Koeman's agent told De Telegraaf: “There was a positive atmosphere during the meeting and I personally left it with a good feeling. There was mutual respect.

“The feeling is even that positive that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021-22). But we have not got this far yet, more conversations will follow."

Koeman's record at Barca

Koeman has already overseen 52 games in all competitions as Barca head coach, recording 34 wins, 10 defeats and eight draws.

One of their most painful losses was inflicted by Paris Saint-Germain, who ran out 4-1 winners in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash at Camp Nou in February.

Barca ultimately exited the competition after a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes in the second leg, before suffering more heartbreak in La Liga.

Koeman's men finished third in the Spanish top flight after winning just two of their final six matches - seven points behind eventual champions Atletico Madrid.

Koeman's assessment of debut season at Camp Nou

Koeman's salvation came in the form of an impressive 4-0 victory over Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final, with a Lionel Messi brace and goals from Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann clinching the trophy for Barca.

The Blaugrana completed their campaign with a 1-0 league win against Eibar, after which Koeman insisted he will need to be backed in the transfer market in order to take the team to the next level.

Article continues below

“When we arrived we took the template that was available," he told reporters. "[Sergino] Dest only came on the last day. For me this squad is not made to have the level that it demands and that we want for Barcelona.

"There are older players with all due respect. And there are young players who have to gain more experience to be better. The project is not done, in one season you cannot do everything."

Further reading