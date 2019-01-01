Koeman applauds Netherlands' resilience after Germany thriller

The Dutch rattled in four second-half goals against Die Mannschaft, leaving the head coach impressed with their mental fortitude

Ronald Koeman saluted for the resilience they displayed in Friday's hard-fought 4-2 win away to in qualifying.

Netherlands came out on top in a thrilling contest to keep their Euro 2020 qualification hopes well and truly alive, though it was rarely straightforward in Hamburg.

Serge Gnabry's early goal had hosts Germany in the lead until just before the hour, only for Frenkie de Jong and a Jonathan Tah own goal to put Netherlands in front.

Toni Kroos equalised from the spot, after a controversial handball against Matthijs de Ligt, which appeared to put the visitors on the backfoot once more.

But the Dutch simply had too much for Die Mannschaft, with Georginio Wijnaldum feeding Donyell Malen's for his first international goal to re-establish the Netherlands' advantage.

Wijnaldum's then added a late strike of his own in stoppage time to seal the win, which avenged the Netherlands 3-2 defeat to Germany in March.

The win also moves Netherlands on to six points in Group C, though they are still six adrift of , who have played a game more, and three back of Germany.

And Dutch head coach claimed his team was fully deserving of the victory, saluting his side's aggressive play which put the Germans under constant pressure and perhaps wore them down.

"The team that has done the most to win has earned it," Koeman said. "The Germans also had a number of good chances, but I found Germany waiting [for opportunities].

"We played to win the game more than they did. We kept our patience and while Germany had two good chances after the break, they maybe grew a little tired of closing all the gaps. In the second half they could no longer walk.

"In the first half we were not dangerous, we built it up a bit better in the second half. It turned out well.

"We have resilience, that's great in this team. We have faith and are at peace."

Netherlands return to action on Monday away to Estonia, while Northern Ireland and Germany – the top two – face each other.