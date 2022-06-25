Kodisang: Kaizer Chiefs hoping to reach agreement with SC Braga

The 22-year-old's representative explained that the difficulty lies with the Primeira Liga club as KK seeks first-team football

Kaizer Chiefs target Kobamelo Kodisang will find out whether or not he will be joining the Soweto giants within the next two or three days.



This is according to his agent Mike Makaab as the Soweto giants look to conclude a deal that will see the former South Africa youth international join Amakhosi from Braga.



Makaab also disclosed that Chiefs are the only Premier Soccer League club that has officially registered their interest in Kodisang who is among South Africa's most promising players.



"I can categorically state to you that the only club we have engaged in South Africa is Kaizer Chiefs and that is the status as it stands right now," Makaab said on Gagasi FM.



"As I have said the difficulty is not with Chiefs or with us, the difficulty lies now with how Braga sees KK's future."



Kodisang has been a reserve team player at Braga in the last three seasons, but he did make his first-team debut at the end of the 2021-22 season.



Makaab has already made it known that he has informed Braga that his client will only stay with the club if he is in the first team.



The experienced local agent revealed a decision regarding the former Platinum Stars player's future will be made within the next 72 hours.



"We are progressing, but most importantly, we have to overcome the hurdles of our decisions with Braga," he added.



"We are hoping that in the next two to three days that discussion will escalate to a point where a decision will be made."