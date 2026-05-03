Kluivert outlines his position on the Saudi League to Koora

Dutchman Patrick Kluivert, former coach of the Indonesian national team, has expressed his interest in working in the Saudi Pro League while acknowledging that he had hoped to remain with Indonesia after their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 49-year-old took charge at a crucial stage last year and guided the team through the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Although they reached the fourth round (the Asian play-offs), they lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Kluivert told Koora: "My previous coaching experiences have been fantastic. I think Adana did a very good job in selecting the players and the squad; it was a wonderful experience in Turkey. We achieved very good results against big teams, and that is truly unique."

He added, "My recent stint with Indonesia was brilliant; despite missing out on World Cup qualification, I had hoped to stay longer and implement a strong, long-term strategy for the team."

On the prospect of working in the Arab region, particularly the Roshen League, he noted, "The Saudi league is, of course, an important and interesting opportunity for any coach; many top players go there. If I were given the chance to coach in Saudi Arabia, I am always open to listening to offers."

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In his interview with Koora, Kluivert also predicts the winner of El Clásico and the Champions League.

On the prospect of his sons playing professionally in Saudi Arabia, he added: "Shane is only 18, so it's a bit early for him. As for Justin and Robin, it could be a viable option in the near future. If an opportunity in the Saudi league arises, it would be a great chance—why not? As you can see, many players are moving there."

Kluivert has four sons: Shane (Barcelona's youth team), Justin (Bournemouth), Robin (Olympique de Marseille) and Quincy (currently without a club).

The former Dutch star previously managed Curaçao (March 2015–June 2016) and Indonesia (January–October 2025), served as assistant coach for the Netherlands (August 2012–July 2014) and Cameroon (August 2018–July 2019), and most recently led Adana Demirspor (July–December 2023). (August 2018–July 2019), and later served as head coach of Turkish club Adana Demirspor (July–December 2023).

Stay tuned for the full interview with Kluivert on Koora.