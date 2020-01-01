Klopp: You can’t keep confidence in your pocket & Liverpool have shown fighting spirit

The Reds boss saw his side get back to winning ways against Bournemouth after enduring a rare wobble in what has been a memorable 2019-20 campaign

Jurgen Klopp admits confidence is “not something that you put in your pocket and keep for life” after seeing his side get back to winning ways against Bournemouth.

Belief has surged through the Merseyside outfit for much of the 2019-20 campaign.

A stunning march to the top of the Premier League table has the record-breaking Reds closing in on a first title triumph in 30 years.

Much of that success has been built on home soil, with more history made by Klopp’s side on Saturday as they collected a 22nd successive top-flight win at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, on his 100th Premier League appearance for the club, and Sadio Mane got the goals to down the Cherries after Eddie Howe’s side had taken a surprise lead.

The sight of Callum Wilson breaking the deadlock would have had a few fearing the worst on the back of recent setbacks against , and .

Liverpool are, however, made of stern stuff and their manager is pleased to see momentum building again.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “I know what the boys are able to do, but I am not the one that is playing, they are.

“We have said before, confidence is not something that you get, put in your pocket and keep for the rest of your life. It comes and goes.

“You need that feeling where things work out.

“You have to fight hard, that's always the main thing to do, but we have 82 points now, which is really nice. We have to carry on fighting. Give everyone a proper fight and that's what we did today.”

Having seen his side suffer a rare blip over recent weeks, Klopp is now three wins away from confirming Liverpool’s coronation as champions.

He is hoping to get over that line as soon as possible, while attention is about to shift to the second leg of a last-16 encounter with Atletico Madrid that the reigning kings of Europe trail 1-0 on aggregate.

Klopp told reporters at his post-game press conference: “There is nothing good in losing football games but it makes you aware of how special it is to win football games. So we appreciate it much more.

“We didn't feel consistent in the last two weeks. We lost consistently. That wasn't nice.



“The boys worked hard today. We want to be as successful as we can be for us, we don't know where that will end.

“If it will happen (winning the title) it will feel really special. Now we have three days to prepare for another difficult game. That was the best performance from the crowd since I was here.”

Klopp added that he expects club captain Jordan Henderson and Scottish left-back Andy Robertson to be fit to face Atletico after seeing both miss out against Bournemouth.