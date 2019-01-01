Klopp would ‘think about’ Germany job but remains happy at Liverpool for now

The Reds boss is fully committed to his work at Anfield, but admits the opportunity to move into international coaching may appeal at some stage

Jurgen Klopp remains fully committed to , but concedes that an offer to coach the German national side is something he would “think about” if ever approached.

For now, continue to work with Joachim Low at the helm and he boasts plenty of coaching credit in the bank from a World Cup triumph in 2014 while he currently has his sights set on .

There will, however, come a day when a change in the dugout is made and a high-profile position comes up for grabs.

Klopp, given his success in his homeland with and during a spell at Liverpool, would undoubtedly come into the reckoning.

The 52-year-old admits the opportunity to guide his country is something that could appeal, even if he has no desire to head in that direction at present.

He is tied to a contract at Anfield until 2022 and has no desire to break that or speculate on his future filling a role that somebody else occupies.

Klopp told Magenta TV when quizzed on whether he could see himself managing Germany: "I really cannot say. I do not know if I would like to.

"Now, as of today, I do not feel like it. Stand up now, I'm totally happy with what I do and that's important in the whole story.

"I also could not say one hundred per cent if I was the right one [to replace Low].

"If the question ever arises, I would think about it - but not now.”

It has been revealed that Klopp has already turned down the opportunity to head back to his homeland once before.

He has said that Dortmund CEO Joachim Watzke contacted him in May 2018 about returning to his former club.

Those advances were knocked back, with Klopp focused on his commitments on Merseyside.

He continues to carry out his duties to the best of his ability, while also looking to keep as much information in-house as possible.

Klopp is not a fan of social media, saying when asked why he has no presence there: "I'm over 50. I do not use social media channels, but when politicians start talking about social media all the time...

Article continues below

“At least I can think before I speak, they have already typed.

“I just cannot believe that it would work for me. And furthermore, I do not have a message.

“If I want to tell people something, there's a WhatsApp group for that. There are all the people in there who I want to say something to. Otherwise, I have no message for other people. I'm also not interested in other people's lives. I'm interested in people I know.”