Klopp urges Liverpool to play with the 'biggest balls' against Man Utd

The Reds boss wants his side to step up on Sunday at a venue he's yet to taste victory at

manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to end his Old Trafford drought and encouraged his side to play with the "biggest balls" when they face off against .

Klopp is yet to win across four attempts with the Reds at United's sacred home but believes now is the time for his side to step up.

Liverpool have won all eight of their league games this season and travel to Old Trafford to take on an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side currently sitting 14th with Klopp hopeful his side can show the confidence to finally win at United's home ground again.

"Winning there would be a big next step," Klopp said.

“It’s not a step we have to make otherwise we cannot develop, no. But for our own history with me it is obviously something we have not achieved yet.

"This team wrote their own story and made their own history and this would be another step. But we cannot make it by simply talking about it.

“We have to go there and play the best football we can play, with the biggest balls, being ready for each challenge, fighting for every ball, all that stuff. That is what we have to do.

"When I first went to Old Trafford it was difficult to face that situation. Nobody expected us to win. But now the situation has changed. We expect a chance to win the game whoever we play or wherever we go.

“You have to be in the game to a point where a situation develops where if there is a winner it’s going to be us. It has nothing to do with history.”

Mohamed Salah is yet to score for Liverpool against United across four attempts with Klopp surprised he's yet to strike and confident he'll hit his stride against them soon enough.

“It is difficult to know what he’s thinking. If someone had told me he’d never scored against United I would have said, ‘Really?’," Klopp said.

“I suppose the more you go without scoring against an opponent there may be one moment when you start scoring against them.

“All these games are big tests. I don’t see it as a specific test for him but yes it is a big test. And sometimes there will be ‘old school’ challenges and you have to be ready for them. That is how it is."