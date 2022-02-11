Salah could have won penalty in Liverpool win against Leicester City - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohammed Salah could have been awarded a penalty in the 75th minute of their Premier League match against Leicester City since he was fouled by a defender.

In the match that the hosts won 2-0 at Anfield - thanks to Diogo Jota's brace - the Egypt international was introduced in the 60th minute for Roberto Firminho. In the 74th minute, he forced Kasper Schmeichel to make a good save before coming even closer a minute later.

The Pharaohs skipper made a wonderful solo run but despite the goalkeeper denying him, there was a contact from a defender and the German believes action should have been taken by the referee.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has also commented on several chances that the attacker did not capitalise on including another attempt when he hit the crossbar, but went on to express his satisfaction with Salah, who was making a return to the team after leading his country to a second-place finish in the Africa Cup of Nations completed recently in Cameroon.

"What a quality he has. I think the first situation was incredible, the counter. The first move was genius; the defender slipped and he walked away. Unfortunately, Kasper Schmeichel is not a bad goalie, so he made an incredible save and the player from behind," Klopp said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"Okay, we won 2-0, [but] that was a tackle for sure, I am not sure 100 per cent how you will judge that from a ref point of view.

"Then the crossbar or the edge of the goal, an incredible situation, and the other one I forgot but that’s just Mo. He had a 35-minute roundabout, it was the idea to bring him early, that we really can use him then.

"We played a lot of football in the first 55 minutes, so that’s tiring for the opponent as well, and that Mo can then come on gives your game a different dimension and we nearly used that."

After the win on Thursday night, the Reds, who are second on the league table, cut Manchester City's lead to nine points.

Pep Guardiol'a side have managed to collect 60 points from 24 games while Liverpool have 51 points from 23 matches.