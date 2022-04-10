Klopp reveals half-time team talk that inspired Liverpool to come back to draw against Man City

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he showed his players the goal they scored against Manchester City during his half-time team talk on Sunday.

Klopp's team went in 2-1 behind at the break in the clash with the Premier League leaders, with Diogo Jota scoring for the visitors and Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus giving the home team the advantage.

Klopp used his side's 13th-minute strike to inspire his players ahead of the second half and they went on to score the crucial equaliser one minute after the restart to secure a 2-2 draw.

What has been said?

Asked what he told his players at half-time, Klopp told Sky Sports: "We showed [our] goal because it was a really good football situation which if we did more we would have chances.

"I was convinced we could win this game. They were much more direct than us today. They had a more direct idea than us and we wanted to let them run when in possession. "Defensively we were sometimes in a rush, they put us under pressure and we can defend these situations better.

"The second half was really intense, they needed breaks as well, but their counter attacks are not bad. Their decision making is really good and they always pick the right player.

"I think it is a completely fine and deserved draw. We wanted to make sure they see my boys are exceptional as well."

What does the result mean for Liverpool?

The Reds remain one point behid Pep Guardiola's team with seven games left to play in the Premier League.

Klopp's men face Benfica in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in midweek before they come up against City once more in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

After that, they face Manchester United at Anfield as they resume Premier League duty.

Article continues below

"Seven games to go for both teams and we will not stop chasing now that's for sure," Klopp said.

"Let's make sure we are ready for Benfica, for this team at Wembley [in the FA Cup] and then we will see who will have the better finish."

Further reading