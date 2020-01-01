Klopp named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for the second time as Liverpool boss beats Flick and Bielsa to award

The German has been acknowledged by his peers, supporters and journalists after delivering the Reds' first ever Premier League crown

Jurgen Klopp has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for the second time, with the boss beating Hansi Flick and Marcelo Bielsa to the prestigious award.

Klopp received the most votes from fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains after leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years.

He was awarded the accolade on Thursday night, with pre-ceremony favourite Flick ultimately missing out despite masterminding 's run to , and DFB Cup glory last term.

Klopp also edged out Bielsa, who guided back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, and he was surprised to pick up the gong for a second consecutive year having also delivered a European Cup at Anfield in 2019.

"I am [shocked]. I was sitting here because I thought last year I won it. I am here with my players. Thank you very much, wow," the German tactician said after receiving the prize.

"I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches. If I had known we'd won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

🏆🏆 It's back-to-back crowns for Jurgen Klopp! Congratulations to the @LFC boss on becoming the first to win #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach twice 🔴#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/VfsfVdwDqf — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

"We didn't dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years. It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period. I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming."

Liverpool won the Premier League with a record-breaking seven games left to spare last season, and only fell one point short of 's all-time points record (100).

Klopp's side did equal City's mark of 18 successive top-flight wins though, while setting a new record for the best-ever start to a campaign by racking up 61 points from their first 21 fixtures.

The Reds' defence of the Champions League trophy ended in the round of 16 at the hands of , but that did little to detract from another outstanding year which saw the Merseyside outfit re-emerge as the dominant force in English football.