'Klopp is the best manager in the world' - Mane hails Liverpool boss for his 'influence' at Anfield

The Senegal star thinks the German head coach is a cut above the rest and that "everybody can see" how much he has done for the Reds in recent years

Sadio Mane is full of praise for the job Jurgen Klopp has done at , with it his belief that the 52-year-old is now the "best manager in the world".

Klopp left to take over at Liverpool back in 2015, and quickly set about implementing his own unique style of play.

Gradual progress was made during the German's first three years at the helm, but the Reds suffered painful defeats in , and finals.

Liverpool were eventually rewarded for their hard work and patience in May, as they exorcised the demons of the 2018 loss to by beating in the European Cup final.

Klopp's men have picked up from where they left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, winning 11 of their 12 Premier League fixtures to storm eight points clear at the summit.

A 3-1 win over reigning champions at Anfield just before the international break underlined their title credentials, with a tough trip to up next on Saturday afternoon.

As Liverpool continue to chase down a first league crown in 30 years, Mane has hailed Klopp for the impact he has had at Anfield during his first five years in charge.

"I would struggle to describe just how successful he has been for Liverpool," told the club's official monthly magazine.

“Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

“There are a lot of good managers in Europe but what I can say is that our manager always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team.

“I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner and I would say he is the best in the world.”

Liverpool's latest outing at Selhurst Park marks the beginning of a hectic winter period which will see them negotiate 12 matches in 40 days across four different competitions.

The Reds are due to play two games in the space of 24 hours at one stage, with a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against on December 17 set to be followed by a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final the next day.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that "nothing can be allowed to get in the way" of Liverpool's title bid, with a tilt at the Carabao Cup considered less important given their record amount of wins in the competition.

After this weekend's clash with Palace, Klopp will prepare his side for 's arrival at Anfield in the Champions League next Wednesday.