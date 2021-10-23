Klopp hails Salah’s 'pretty special' Liverpool goal and quality against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses how he is blessed with outstanding players, particularly with reference to Mohamed Salah's spectacular form.

The 29-year-old Egypt international is currently enjoying outstanding goalscoring form for the Reds as he has managed to score 12 goals in 11 appearances.

On Tuesday, he set a new Liverpool record during the 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid as he became the first player in the club’s history to net in nine consecutive matches.

Ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday, Klopp has answered questions regarding Salah's form.

“I said it a couple of times and it’s the truth: I’m blessed with incredible players that I worked together with during the times,” Klopp said as quoted by the club’s official website .

“But, no, when the ball went over all the players in that situation [for the first goal against Atletico] and Salah had to already run pretty quick to get it before the sideline and then he turned, it didn’t look for me like a proper goalscoring opportunity.

“But challenge by challenge it developed into that, so that’s the situation. That’s the difference between a moment where momentum is not on your side and when the momentum is on your side, we all know that.

“It’s all about the quality of Salah in this moment to do it, to try it and you can imagine how much all the players of Atletico knew about this ability and wanted to defend it, desperately, and still couldn’t do it. Pretty special, pretty special.

“Yes, I had that; I’m really happy and more than fine with the players I could watch through the times and being quite positive when they got the ball that something special will happen.”

In a previous interview, Salah has said he would love to remain at Liverpool for the rest of his career but added that his future remains out of his hands.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands," the forward said .

"It depends on what the club wants, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

"It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."