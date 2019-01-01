Klopp confirms Alisson out for at least 'a couple of weeks' as Liverpool agree one-year Lonergan deal

The Reds have bolstered their ranks with a free agent while details of a recovery time for the Brazilian are still sketchy

have agreed a one-year deal for veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that Alisson Becker will be out for 'a few weeks' with a calf injury.

Alisson pulled up with a calf injury after attempting a goal-kick in Friday evening's Premier League curtain-raiser, a match which the European champions won 4-1 against .

Free agent Adrian was signed as Simon Mignolet's replacement after the latter departed for in his home country of .

Former West Ham man Adrian replaced Alisson after 39 minutes and looks set to retain the number one spot until the Brazilian returns, with young shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher still not yet fit.

Klopp admitted after the match that Alisson's injury 'doesn't look too good' and have moved to sign another free agent in Lonergan, the 35-year-old signing a one-year deal with the Anfield side.

Goal can confirm that Lonergan will make Liverpool's bench on Wednesday as they take on for the UEFA Super Cup at ' Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Barring any further injuries, Adrian will start a clash that Klopp's men will still be odds-on favourites to win.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website on Monday, Klopp said of Alisson's injury: “[It’s] not too cool. It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while.

“I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back, but it will not tomorrow for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

Chelsea will hope the the Reds' loss of Alisson will give them an advantage in despite Klopp having a fierce back-line at his disposal, with the Blues having fallen to a 4-0 defeat to Man Utd in their first clash of the Premier League season.