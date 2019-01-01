Klopp planning on taking a 'break' after Liverpool tenure

The German manager is tied down at Anfield for another three years, at which point he promises to re-assess his goals as a coach

boss Jurgen Klopp has confessed he intends to take a break from coaching upon the expiration of his contract in 2022.

The 52-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers in the hot seat after a successful spell in charge at .

Klopp quickly transformed the Reds into a high-energy, attack-minded outfit capable of competing with the best teams in Europe, but was made to wait for his first piece of silverware.

The German suffered , and final defeats before finally breaking his duck on June 1 in Madrid.

Liverpool lifted a sixth European Cup after beating in the showpiece event, with more success expected in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Reds have kicked off the new season in perfect fashion, beating Norwich, and in the Premier League, while also clinching the UEFA Super Cup at 's expense.

However, Klopp has now revealed that he plans to walk away from the club when his existing deal runs out, citing a potential need to restore "energy levels".

When asked if a sabbatical could be on the cards in three years time, Klopp told German magazine Kicker : "It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years' time?

"If I decide for myself that I can't go on anymore, I'll take a break and in that year I'd have to make a definite decision [if he wants to continue at all].

"I have absolute energy, but I have one problem: I can't do 'a little bit.' I can only do 'all or nothing.'

"But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year's break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to."

Article continues below

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League standings with a 3-1 home win over Arsenal on Saturday , with reigning champions two-points further back in second.

Klopp's side missed out on the title in agonising fashion last term, finishing one point behind City despite only losing one of their 38 fixtures.

They will be hoping to go one better this time around, with a tough trip to up next before the international break takes effect.