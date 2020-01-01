Kiwanuka signs two-year Bright Stars contract extension

The midfielder had a number of offers on the table but has opted to stay with the Mwererwe club for another two seasons

Henry Kiwanuka has signed a two-year contract extension with Ugandan Premier League side Soltilo Bright Stars.

The midfielder helped the Mwererwe club finish second in the 2018/19 Cup tournament where they were eliminated by Proline in a penalty shoot-out, and has promised to offer even more during his extended stay.

“It is humbling to sign another two years on my employment contract,” Kiwanuka told Kawowo Sports.

“I am ready to serve Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club with one heart alongside my teammates as we strive for greater heights.”

Derrick Ngoobi and Andrew Kaggwa are the other Bright Stars players who have renewed their contracts ahead of the new season, while Joseph Janjali has been signed from the league champions Vipers SC permanently after spending time at the club last season on loan.

Ssekamatte, Ibrahim Kibumba, Saddam Masereka, Jamil Kisitu Nvule and Benson Wagima are the new players who have been acquired from various clubs.

Meanwhile, URA have confirmed the signing of David Ssali from relegated Tooro United.

The winger has signed a three-year deal to serve the Sam Ssimbwa’s side and becomes the third new player to arrive.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Davis Ssali on a three-year deal from Tooro United FC,” URA FC posted on their Twitter account.

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and midfielder Jackson Nunda have already been signed by the Tax Collectors. Ssali is expected to vie for the first team positions with Said Kyeyune, Michael Birungi, and Joachim Ojera.

Meanwhile, former striker Brian Kayanja has joined Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF FC), Goal understands.

Kayanja left the Kenyan Premier League side in August and has now found a new home in his native country. UPDF were promoted to the Premier League after the season was cancelled in May.

“He has signed a one-year deal,” a source close to the striker told Goal on Wednesday.

Kayanja has joined the army side even after reports had linked him with league giants Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), URA and Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

The former Bright Stars striker now joins Dickens Okwir, Juma Sebadduka, John Ssemazzi, Charles Ssebutinde, Isa Mubiru, Jesse Kajuba, Gaddafi Gadinho, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wammanah, Tonny Kyamera, Ronnie Kisekka, Simon Mbaziira and Sam Kintu Tiyo, who were recently recruited by the newly-promoted outfit.