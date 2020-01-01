Kiren Rijiju: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to developing and promoting sports in India

The union minister wants to promote more Indian coaches in every sport...

The Government of , under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to nurture talents that could bring laurels in the 2028 Olympic, stated Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

During the online launch event of 'En Jogo', a football training and fitness app by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), the minister also revealed that an Olympic task force is being set up as a measure to achieve the target.

"By 2028 Olympics, India will be in the top 10 medal list. Without setting an ambitious target, you cannot achieve the goal. Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has created an Olympic task force and we are making certain preparations.

"We will be sanctioning a INR 25000 stipend for our junior players. So that means he is already earning and supporting his family. If we prepare a 10-year-old right now, then he will be ready for 2028 in eight years. Only one player might represent India in a certain discipline, but we will take care of all those professionals who have been preparing. These are some of the major breakthroughs that we aim to achieve. Modi ji is committed to developing and promoting sports in India," stated Rijiju.

The MP also said that India is geared up to host the Women's U17 World Cup in February 2021, and a couple of girl's and women's league competitions preceding the marquee tournament will be conducted by AIFF (All India Football Federation) to ensure a robust build-up.

Rijiju wants more Indian coaches to come up in the country and said coaches' education remains high on the agenda for the ministry.

"When we talk of Aatmanirbahr Bharat (Self sufficient India), we are talking about indigenous coaches as well. We are filling up coaches positions in SAI (Sports Authority of India). The foreign coaches earn more than Indian coaches but I have removed that cap. Whether it is a foreigner or an Indian, there will be no discrimination. Performance will be the last word. Indian coaches are a priority for us."

The 48-year-old politician hailed the 'En Jogo' app, backing it to provide the right solution to youngsters who are looking to train at home during the pandemic.

"This app will greatly benefit football in India. Everybody is apprehensive about going outside during the pandemic. We had to work out various SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and protocols just to allow elite athletes to train. But this app will allow kids to train at home. This will also help us to harness talent which is very important for a sport to develop.

"I had already revealed that we ware working to set up five zonal committees to scout footballing talent across the country. The five zonal committees will work closely with all stakeholders including BBFS. This talent scouting committee will go to the grassroots to spot talent. These will be headed by former players who have domain knowledge. We can't afford to lag behind in football as it is a global sport."

As part of Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed live sporting events to resume with 100 spectators. But given the rising number of cases in the country, Rijiju is unsure when fans will be allowed in the stadium in full measure.

"States have to take a final call on that. The local authorities have to decide on that. Right now spectators are not allowed globally. But as far as the spectator presence, I will not be able to make a call because I cannot predict the situation. My wish is to see them as soon as possible," concluded the minister.