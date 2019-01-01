Igor Stimac names 37 probables ahead of King's Cup

Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin make the cut in the list of 37 probables...

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac has called up a 37-member probable squad for the upcoming King's Cup which will be held in June in .

The notable call-ups to the squad include midfielder Michael Soosairaj who has impressed with his displays in the and prodigies Anwar Ali and Amarjit Singh.

Jobby Justin has also been rewarded with a call-up after his string of brilliant performances in the domestic league.

Stimac is slated to hold a preparatory camp in New Delhi which is set to start on May 20.

will take on Curacao on June 5 in ther first match in King's Cup.

INDIA 37-MAN PROBABLE SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Redeem Tlang, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandha Kumar, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.