'Kimmich is the one Bayern Munich player who really annoys me' - Borussia Dortmund chief Watzke

The two sides face off in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the 25-year-old having scored the winner in the last two Klassiker fixtures

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says star Joshua Kimmich annoys him – because of how good he is.

The giants face off in Der Klassiker this weekend, a fixture which Kimmich seems to enjoy.

He has scored the winner in both of the last two games between the sides – a stunning chipped effort after the Bundesliga returned from lockdown in May, and a quick-thinking reactive finish to win the DFL-Supercup in September.

What. A. Goal.



Where did Joshua Kimmich pull this from? 😍

Previously something of an under-the-radar member of Bayern’s team, Kimmich has grown in reputation in recent seasons as an indispensable member of Hansi Flick’s all-conquering squad.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Watzke was asked by Sky Sport which Bayern player, if any, he would most like to have at Dortmund.

“This is purely fantasy, just from an economic point of view. Basically, the one who I have really liked at Bayern over the last few years is Joshua Kimmich," he said.

“He always annoys me because he’s so good and he always scores against us! But the way he plays is amazing, his development has been incredible. The boy really impresses me.”

Bayern have dominated Der Klassiker in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 contests between the sides in all competitions.

Last seasons treble winners will go into the game as favourites but, with the teams level on points at the top of the Bundesliga, Dortmund will hope to cut a run of three straight Klassiker defeats.

Director Sebastian Kehl says Dortmund will go into the game with the same attacking intent they showed in their 3-2 Supercup defeat at the start of the season.

"If we have the same courage as we did in the Supercup, where we threatened Bayern again and again, and troubled them again and again with deep runs - that could be a way to beat them at the weekend," Kehl told Sky Sport.

“Bayern have our respect but of course we have to do well; we have to be courageous, to give everything, then we can beat them.

“We are in good form. The two best teams in right now are playing each other, both on a good run.”