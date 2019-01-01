Khune’s return delayed as Middendorp confirms Akpeyi will start for Kaizer Chiefs

The German manager insists the club’s number one is not yet ready to compete whilst confirming who will start

coach Ernst Middendorp has stated that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is not yet ready to compete, saying Daniel Akpeyi will play against Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Amakhosi are at home to Phunya Sele Sele in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this weekend and Khune is set to spend time on the stands, with the manager adding that Bruce Bvuma will deputize for the Nigerian.

On the other hand, the German mentor jokingly stated that he had been annoyed that there were no questions from the media on the club’s fan favorite.

“I am so happy that…I was really irritated and confused that no one is asking about Khune,” Middendorp told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“As I said, he is not injured, he is in training now. We have to make a decision about who now from a point of competitiveness is best prepared for this game we have on Saturday evening.

“It is Daniel Akpeyi and it is he who will play. The second best prepared at the moment is Bruce Bvuma and he will be the second goalkeeper.”

Although media reports suggested there was confusion at Naturena when the club announced ‘Itu’ was ready for the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash against , Middendorp appeared to be irked by the club’s update, saying the keeper was not ready to play.

Since sustaining his injury against in December last year, Khune made his return away to in September this term before facing FC in a match they won 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Article continues below

However, he could not finish the PSL clash against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele owing to injury and is set to remain on the stands whilst Akpeyi and Bvuma battle it out for the number one spot.

Despite missing the experienced netminder, the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana keeper have both filled the void between the posts as they have only suffered one loss in the league after 12 games so far.

Fresh from a 4-0 win over Stellenbosch last week, the Glamour Boys will be gunning for their 11th win of the season as they look to finish the first round sitting at the top of the log standings.