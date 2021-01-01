Khazri and Bouanga score to inspire Saint-Etienne to victory against Nimes

The Tunisia and the Gabon internationals found the back of the net to help the Saints clinch their ninth win of the season at Stade des Costieres

Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga were on the scoresheet as Saint-Etienne secured a 2-0 win over Nimes in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The forwards were handed starting roles in the encounter and utilized the opportunity to increase their tallies this season.

Their efforts also contributed to the Saints returning to winning ways after losing against Monaco before the international break.

Claude Puel’s men hit the ground running in the encounter when Khazri opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after receiving a timely assist from Charles Abi.

Bouanga then doubled the lead in the 66th minute, firing in his effort from outside the box after he was set up Mahdi Camara.

Romain Hamouma found the back of the net for Saint-Etienne three minutes later but Video Assistant Referee ruled out the strike for offside.

Nimes had a glorious chance to reduce their deficit from the penalty spot with three minutes left to full-time but Renaud Ripart failed to beat goalkeeper Etienne Green.

Despite the effort from the Crocodiles to try and avoid defeat, the Saints held on to their lead to secure their ninth victory of the season.

Khazri featured for 59 minutes before he was replaced while Bouanga was on parade for 83 minutes before making way for Kevin Monnet-Paquet.

Senegal’s Pape Abou Cisse and Cameroon international Harold Moukoudi featured throughout the contest while his compatriot Yvan Neyou featured for 64 minutes for Saint-Etienne.

With the victory, the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit moved to 15th on the league table after gathering 36 points from 31 games.

Article continues below

While Khazri has bagged two goals this season in 15 appearances, Bouanga has registered five goals and three assists in 30 league games.

The forwards will hope to continue their impressive performances when the Saints take on Bordeaux in their next league game on April 11.

Khazri and Bouanga will be expected to help Saint-Etienne maintain their Ligue 1 status at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.