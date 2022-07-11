Kgatlana injury: How long will South Africa star be out and which games will she miss?

GOAL rounds up what you need to know about how long the 26-year-old will be out, and when she could make her return

South Africa’s aspiration of lifting their first African title suffered a huge blow as Thembi Kgatlana will play no part in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With Banyana Banyana missing the 2018 African Women’s Player of the Year's services in the North African country, they will have to count on other strikers for goals.

GOAL has what you need to know about how long Kgatlana could be out and which games she is set to miss.

BackpagePix.

Why is Kgatlana injured?

Kgatlana was injured as South Africa silenced Botswana 1-0 in the last Group C encounter of Wafcon 2022 played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

She was replaced by Nthabiseng Majiya in the 71st minute, but regardless, went ahead claiming the Woman of the Match award for her impressive displays.

Unfortunately, after a series of tests on Monday morning, it was revealed that the former Atletico Madrid player tore her Achilles tendon – meaning she will be ruled out of the entire competition.

What has been said?

The South African Football Association confirmed this sad news on their website quoting Banyana doctor Rodney Mokoka.

“Thembi Kgatlana sustained a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon against Botswana, which was confirmed by the MRI scan this morning. Unfortunately, she will be out for the whole Wafcon 2022 tournament, and she is due for an operation back home in South Africa,” he said.

“Post-operation healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve, of course, a comprehensive functional rehabilitation programme will be in place for her but the quicker we achieve those milestones the quicker she will be back in the field of play.”

As of the time of filing this report, coach Desiree Ellis has not responded to the news as her side looks set to take on Tunisia on Thursday.

Samuel Ahmadu/Goal

Will the injury affect Kgatlana’s Player of the Year bid

The South African is among Caf’s 30-woman shortlist for the African Women's Player of the Year prize.

Miserably, her injury setback could dent her chances of claiming the award for a second time.

According to Caf, the performances of players at the ongoing Wafcon will be taken into consideration in deciding the winner.

Kgatlana was crowned the best women's player in Africa in 2018 at a Gala in Dakar, after edging out Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.

Article continues below

When will Kgatlana be fit again?

The striker was expected to join her new club for pre-season after Wafcon 2022, but she will now miss the start of the season.

Kgatlana could be out for a number of months meaning she is expected to miss many games in Racing Louisville’s 2022-23 campaign.

Games that Kgatlana will miss