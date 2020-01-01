Kevin-Prince Boateng scores, Koita nets brace as Besiktas edge Kasimpasa

The Ghana and the Guinea internationals were on the scoresheet for their respective clubs at Vodafone Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng found the back of the net in ’ 3-2 victory over Bengali-Fode Koita‘s Kasimpasa in Thursday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

international Boateng made his third appearance since returning from an Achilles tendonitis injury which forced him out of Denizlispor clash.

The 33-year-old midfielder shone at Vodafone Park after replacing injured Gokhan Gonul to help the Black Eagles secured their 16th win of the season.

Guinea international Koita, meanwhile, gave a good account of himself scoring twice, although his efforts were not enough to help his side avoid defeat.

Tyler Boyd opened the scoring for Besiktas in the sixth minute after he was played through on goal by Caner Erkin.

Koita then levelled proceedings for the Apaches after receiving a fine assist from Mame Thiam in the 21st minute of the encounter.

Eight minutes later, Koita doubled handed the lead to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit for the first time in the game after he was set up by Haris Hajradinovic.

Boateng then equalized for Besiktas in the 49th minute after receiving a timely pass from former Hotspur forward Jeremain Lens.

With the match looking to end in a draw, Guven Yalcin grabbed the match-winner at the nick of time after receiving a through ball from Victor Ruiz.

international and loanee Mohamed Elneny featured for the duration of the game along with Mali’s Abdoulay Diaby while Koita was replaced in the 46th minute.

With the result, Besiktas are fourth on the Super Lig table with 53 points from 31 games while Kasimpasa are 11th with 36 points from the same number of matches.

The Black Eagles will slug it out with Yeni Malatyaspor in their next league game while the Apaches will take on Rizespor on June 13 respectively.