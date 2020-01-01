Kevin-Prince Boateng breaks Serie B duck as Monza extend winless run against Chievo

The Ghanaian forward's effort was not enough to help the White and Reds secure their first victory of the season

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his maiden goal in Serie B on Saturday in Monza’s 2-1 defeat to .

Boateng fired Cristian Brocchi's side ahead in the 29th minute with his effort from the penalty spot, but they failed to protect their lead in the second-half as Filip Dordevic's brace stretched their winless run to four games.

The result was Monza’s first loss of the season having drawn their opening three games in the Italian second-tier.

Boateng played for 45 minutes and he was substituted before the start of the second half. He has made three appearances in the Serie B since his loan arrival from top-flight club last month.

international Joel Obi was also in action for Chievo but he was replaced in the 82nd minute as his team extended their impressive run to three wins in a row.

Monza are 15th in the second division table having gathered three points from four matches while Chievo are placed fifth with 10 points after five outings.

Next Saturday, Boateng will be aiming to help Monza grab their first win of the season when they visit high-flying Citadel for their next Serie B fixture.