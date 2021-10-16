Kessie scores as AC Milan secure comeback victory over Tameze’s Verona

Franck Kessie scored his first Serie A goal of the 2021-22 campaign as AC Milan bounced back from two goals down to defeat Verona 3-2 on Saturday evening.

The Cote d’Ivoire international’s second-half effort from the penalty spot helped the hosts restore parity before Koray Gunter’s own goal gifted Stefano Pioli’s men all maximum points.

AC Milan came into the game following their 3-2 away at Atalanta, while the Mastiffs travelled to San Siro undefeated in their last four matches in all competitions.

Verona got off to a flying start in the seventh minute after Gianluca Caprari benefitted from a pass from captain Miguel Veloso to beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

While the home team were still trying to launch a comeback, Igor Tudor’s side doubled their advantage in the 24 minute courtesy of Czech Republic international Antonin Barak who home from the penalty mark following Alessio Romagnoli’s challenge on Alessandro Prontera.

Things got worse for Pioli’s team as Ante Rebic was forced off injured in the 35th minute. He was subsequently replaced by Rafael Leao – who brought the needed pace to AC Milan’s attack.

A minute before the hour mark, the hosts reduced the deficit through Olivier Giroud who was set up by Leao.

The comeback was complete in the 76th minute as Kessie converted a penalty won by Samu Castillejo.

Victory was sealed for the 18-time Serie A kings two minutes later as Gunter turned the ball into his own net to send the home fans into raptures.

Despite a late rally by the visitors, Pioli’s men were able to hang on for their seventh win of the ongoing campaign.

Kessie as well as Senegal’s Fode Ballo-Toure were in action for the Red and Blacks. Whereas, Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer – who was named in the starting XI – was subbed off for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 77th minute.

For Verona, Cameroonian midfielder Adrien Tameze was brought in for Miguel Veloso on the hour mark, but Ghana's Philip Yeboah and Cameroon's Martin Hongla played no role in the five-goal thriller.

AC Milan are guests of Bologna on October 23 in their next league outing. Before then, they travel to Portugal for a date with FC Porto on Tuesday.