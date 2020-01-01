Kerala Blasters sign Juande as Sergio Cidoncha's replacement

Kerala Blasters have replaced their injured foreigner Sergio Cidoncha...

(ISL) club have signed Spanish midfielder Juande as a replacement for the injured Sergio Cidoncha, Goal can confirm.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder left his last club Perth Glory in September 2020, after two years in that saw him register 43 league appearances and two goals.

Esperando para un nuevo destino.

Un nuevo club.

Un nuevo reto ⚽️



Waiting for a new destination.

A new club.

A new challenge ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Wwy25TIv6a — Juande Prados Lopez (@JVIIID8) September 9, 2020

Juande wasn in important player for Perth during the 2018-19 season under Tony Popovic when the club won the Premier's Plate, finishing the league above eventual A-League champions Sydney FC.